TT Cricket Board honours Narine at Red Force vs Harpy Eagles semi-final

SPINNER Sunil Narine, who announced his retirement from international and national cricket last weekend, was honoured by the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) on Wednesday.

Narine was officially honoured by the TTCB with the presentation of a commemorative plaque before the CG United Super50 semi-final between the TT Red Force and Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. TTCB vice-president Arjoon Ramlal presented Bassarath with the plaque.

TTCB president Azim Bassarath said he was pleased to hear that Red Force were hoping to win the CG United Super50 Cup as a perfect send-off for Narine who will be wearing the red, white and black for the final time.

“We wish to express our appreciation for the great accomplishments of Sunil now that he has made a decision to end his international career which must be respected,” said Bassarath.

