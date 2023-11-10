Hurricanes crush Pride to set up final against Red Force

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes and the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force will contest the final of the 2023 CG United Super50 Cup after the Hurricanes booked their spot with a dominant 155-run win over the Barbados Pride at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Thursday.

The Hurricanes won the toss and chose to bat first, posting a formidable 290 all out off 49.4 overs thanks to half-centuries from Jahmar Hamilton, Justin Greaves and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Hamilton top scored with a 61-ball 76, his third fifty of the competition, including six fours and four sixes while Greaves, the leading run-scorer in the tournament, got his fourth consecutive 50-plus score with 63 off 76 balls including five fours.

Walsh Jr, batting at number eight, got his second fifty of the tournament with a rapid 45-ball 57 including one four and five sixes to propel the Hurricanes to their massive total.

Off-spinner Kemar Smith, brother of former West Indies batsman Dwayne Smith, got his maiden five-wicket haul for the Pride with 5-43 off his 10 overs. Dominic Drakes and Raymon Reifer provided good support with two wickets, each.

