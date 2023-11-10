The Independent Voice of West Indies Cricket

Hurricanes crush Pride to set up final against Red Force

Fri, Nov 10, '23

 

CG United Super50

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes and the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force will contest the final of the 2023 CG United Super50 Cup after the Hurricanes booked their spot with a dominant 155-run win over the Barbados Pride at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Thursday.

The Hurricanes won the toss and chose to bat first, posting a formidable 290 all out off 49.4 overs thanks to half-centuries from Jahmar Hamilton, Justin Greaves and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Hamilton top scored with a 61-ball 76, his third fifty of the competition, including six fours and four sixes while Greaves, the leading run-scorer in the tournament, got his fourth consecutive 50-plus score with 63 off 76 balls including five fours.

Walsh Jr, batting at number eight, got his second fifty of the tournament with a rapid 45-ball 57 including one four and five sixes to propel the Hurricanes to their massive total.

Off-spinner Kemar Smith, brother of former West Indies batsman Dwayne Smith, got his maiden five-wicket haul for the Pride with 5-43 off his 10 overs. Dominic Drakes and Raymon Reifer provided good support with two wickets, each.

Read more at SportsMax

comments 0 comments