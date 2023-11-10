South Africa name strong squad for Windies 'A' series

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (CMC) - Seven Test players have been named in a strong 15-man South Africa 'A' squad to face West Indies 'A' in a three-match four-day series bowling off here later this month.

Batsmen Keegan Petersen, Tony de Zorzi, and Zubayr Hamza, along with fast bowlers Duanne Olivier, Dane Patterson, and Hardus Viljoen, and off-spinner Dane Piedt will form the nucleus of the squad led by Neil Brand, a left-arm spinning all-rounder who is without Test experience.

Experienced first-class batsman David Bedingham, rising batting star Ruan de Swardt, seasoned gloveman Clyde Fortuin, and inexperienced fast-bowling all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana have been called up for the first time.

"We've selected a blend of experienced campaigners and promising talents for the upcoming South Africa 'A' tour against West Indies 'A'," said Proteas red-ball Coach Shukri Conrad.

