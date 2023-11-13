Legends League duties force Jason Mohammed's Windies retirement

Trinidad and Tobago A-List veteran batsman Jason Mohammed says his upcoming commitments with the Legends League Cricket T20 tournament meant he had to retire from international cricket and make the announcement “as soon as possible.”

Mohammed, 37, announced his retirement from West Indies cricket before helping the TT Red Force capture the CG United Super50 title, at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba on Saturday night.

“It was a tough decision,” he told media after the Red Force’s seven-wicket win over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, with which the team won their 14th Super50 tournament.

“I got into the Legends League in India, hence the reason why I had to make my announcement as soon as possible. That was the reason for it being announced before the match,” he explained.

