Matthews hoping for final flourish after sliding down order

ELBOURNE, Australia (CMC) — West Indies Captain Hayley Matthews is hoping for a strong finish to the Women's Big Bash League, after failing to get among the runs for Melbourne Renegades in the first 10 games of the season.

The right-hander, who is also leading Renegades for the campaign, has gathered only 139 runs from 10 innings at an average of just under 13, with a highest score of 32 — coming on Sunday in a painful four-run loss to cross-town rivals Melbourne Stars.

In the outing at Junction Oval, Matthews slipped down the order to number four from her usual opening position, and now hopes the move can also pay dividends.

"It was nice to get out there and have a bit of space and a bit of time in the middle of the innings," said the 26-year-old.

"It would've been great if I'd been able to take it home in the end but at the same time, it's a good start for me late on in the tournament.

