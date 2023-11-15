JCA, former player slam Scorpions’ performance in Super50

FOLLOWING the Jamaica Scorpions’ disappointing performance in the 2023 regional Super50 tournament which saw them finishing eighth in the eight-team tournament, Courtney Francis, chief executive officer of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), says a debriefing session will be held shortly to find out what went wrong in Trinidad and Tobago.

“From a management perspective, we are very disappointed, and the players likewise. We now have to do the debriefing to get better information to see what went wrong. I’ve so far received some of the reports and I’m awaiting the coach’s report,” he stated.

The Jamaica Scorpions, the defending champions, were led on the field by West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell and had the likes of experienced players such as Chadwick Walton, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Fabian Allen and Sheldon Cottrell in their ranks. For Francis, this team, which had a wealth of experience, ought not to have performed the way they did, and the performance, in a nutshell, was just not good enough.

