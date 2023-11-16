Trinidad and Tobago, WI seamer Seales signs for Sussex

Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales has been signed by Sussex for the 2024 English County Championship season.

In a release sent out on Tuesday, the club confirmed Seales "will be available for Sussex from the start of the season, until June 8, 2024."

The 22-year-old pacer was due to suit up for Sussex last season, but a knee injury curtailed those plans.

"As a young fast bowler, I want to expose myself to as many different conditions and challenges as possible. I can't wait to test myself in England and hopefully contribute to a winning start for Sussex in both Championship and T20 cricket."

