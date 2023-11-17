West Indies Rising Stars Men's U19 to play five matches in Trinidad

The West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under 19 Selection Panel has named 15 players for a two-week training camp in Trinidad. This will form as part of the ongoing preparations for the ICC Men’s Under 19 Cricket World Cup.

During the camp the players will have five matches at the National Cricket Centre at Couva. Three matches will be against the Trinidad and Tobago Under 23 team while the other two will be against the USA Under 19 squad, who will also be participating in the World Cup.

The West Indies will again be led by Stepan Pascal and the squad includes several members who toured Sri Lanka for four-day “Tests” and Youth One-Day Internationals in August and September.

