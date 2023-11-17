Seales looks to make impact on return to South Africa

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Pacer Jayden Seales said the West Indies A team tour of South Africa will be important to his short and long-term career plans.

The 22-year-old from Trinidad & Tobago said he hoped to use the trip to South Africa to reaffirm his bona fides and stake a strong claim for a recall to the senior West Indies side next January to February for the tour of Australia, where he broke down more than a year ago with a career-threatening knee injury that required surgery.

"I hope to perform well for the A team and pick up wickets, remain consistent, and maintain pressure for the captain," he said.

"This is a chance for me to try to get back into the senior Test team, and try to keep myself fit as long as possible and perform for West Indies for a long time."

Trinidad & Tobago-born Seales, who made his senior Test debut for West Indies three years ago at the age of 19, is still working his way back after being sidelined for almost a year with the knee injury.

