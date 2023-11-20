Nedd, Bishop star in WI Academy win

Left-arm spinners Ashmead Nedd and Joshua Bishop demolished Ireland Academy to set up West Indies Academy’s series-levelling, seven-wicket victory in their three-match 50-over series here yesterday.

Choosing to bowl first at Coolidge Cricket Ground, the hosts bundled out Ireland Academy for a paltry 103 in the 28th over, with Nedd (3-12) and Bishop (3-19) grabbing three wickets apiece.

Captain Nyeem Young (2-23) and fellow seamer McKenny Clarke (2-20) both chipped in with a brace of wickets, the pair contributing to the early slide that saw the visitors crash to 48 for five at the start of the 16th over.

