Windies U19 skipper Stephan Pascal wants to lead by example

STEPHAN Pascal, West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 captain, is honoured to lead the maroon at next year’s ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup and wants to ensure his team is in the right competitive mindset ahead of the January 2024 tournament in Sri Lanka.

The right-handed batsman hails from Dominica and is currently in Trinidad with his teammates for a two-week training camp. The camp features five 50-over matches; three against TT’s U23s and two against USA’s U19 squad, who will also feature at the World Cup.

Pascal has been tasked with the responsibility of leading the region’s young team into battle against the globe’s top U19 cricketing nations, and he welcomes it.

“We just have to bask in the moment. I have to be proud to be a captain of a West Indies team. But I can’t dwell and stay on that, I have to go out there and do the job,” he told Newsday.

