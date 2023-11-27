Bravo hurt but not 'giving up' after Windies snub

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad & Tobago (CMC) — An aggrieved Darren Bravo said late Saturday he planned to "step away just for a bit" following the latest snub by West Indies selectors, which saw him left out of the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) squad to face England next month.

In an emotional post on social media platform Instagram, the 34-year-old said he had "taken some time to ponder and wonder" about his future in West Indies cricket and, while he was not "giving up", believed a break would be the best move for his career.

He gave no clear indication of the length of the break, however, but said it was proving difficult to continue finding motivation amidst the ongoing selection disappointments.

"At this point in my career it's not easy or should I say it takes a lot to continue to find the energy, the passion, commitment and discipline to be able to perform to the best of my ability and put myself in a position to make my return to international cricket," Bravo said.

