Shallow: CWI to revamp franchise system

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow said the regional franchise system will be revamped to better serve its objectives. Shallow made the announcement on Friday during the feature address at the Queen's Park Cricket Club's annual awards.

"There is a delegation in TT as we speak assessing the franchise system, and the plan is for them to go across the entire region and review, advise, make recommendations to the board about how we can improve," Shallow said.

The delegation is being led by CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe and includes Enoch Lewis, chairman of cricket committee; Graeme West, CWI High Performance manager; and Chris Brabazon, CWI coaching manager.

Noting US$400,000 is being spent monthly on the system, Shallow said CWI needs to get value for money.

