South Africa 'A' crush West Indies 'A' by 232 runs to level series

West Indies ‘A’ was thumped by 232 runs South Africa ‘A’ as the second unofficial Test between the two teams concluded in East London on Friday.

South Africa ‘A’ bowled the Caribbean side out for 202 on the third day of the four-day encounter to level the keenly contested series 1-1.

Resuming on 134-5 with Tevin Imlach on 16 and Kevin Sinclair, 15, and with the West Indies A still needing 308 runs for victory, the tourists’ innings only lasted an additional 18 overs as Imlach was dismissed for 34 and Sinclair 21.

