Dr Bennett confirms he wants Billy Heaven's JCA job

Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) first Vice-President Dr Donovan Bennett has confirmed whispers in some circles that he will challenge the incumbent boss Wilford "Billy" Heaven at the JCA election which is expected to be held next year.

"I'm going to offer myself for the presidency. So, whenever the next election is called I'm going to contest it," Bennett, who is the chairman of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) medical panel, told the Jamaica Observer.

"The JCA needs somebody who understands the game of cricket, who knows the game of cricket and who is able to move things forward," he said.

Citing Jamaica's decline as a cricketing force in the region, Bennett charged that under Heaven's tenure there has been a fractured link between club and parish associations and the local governing body.

"The general relationship between the clubs or parishes and the JCA has broken down. The clubs and parishes have no confidence in the JCA.

"There is a serious fissure that needs to be fixed because the JCA can only be as successful as the clubs and parishes. My focus would be to repair that and work with the clubs and parishes and see if we can get cricket to where it was about 10 to 15 years ago," he explained.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments