DOMINICA NO LONGER A HOST COUNTRY FOR ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2024

ST. JOHN’S - Antigua - Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has advised that they are no longer able to host matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which takes place in June 2024. Dominica had been initially selected as a host venue for the highly anticipated tournament, along with six other countries in the West Indies; Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports, and Community Development in Dominica confirmed that, despite the country's eagerness to host matches and tangible efforts to date, they have evaluated proposed timelines after consultation with their contractors. After careful consideration, it was determined that there will not be adequate time to fulfil all the obligations outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding between CWI and the Government of Dominica.

CWI CEO Johnny Grave said "We acknowledge the dedication of the Government of Dominica in preparing to host matches as a part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. While recognizing their commitment, we note the reasons stated for the decision that has been made and understand the position. We look forward to continuing to work with the Government of Dominica and the Dominica Cricket Association to host international matches in the future."

Fawwaz Baksh, Tournament Director for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 added, “When hosting tournaments of this scale, it is inevitable that circumstances will arise which will require the organisers to adapt and alter plans. This is something that happens in any event of this nature, and why we have contingency plans for all functional areas for the hosting of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.”

CWI and the ICC are working towards confirming the complete match schedule and an announcement confirming these details is expected imminently.

