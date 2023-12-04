Brilliant Hope sets up historic WI win

Captain Shai Hope produced a sublime masterclass in the form of his 16th One-Day International (ODI) hundred as West Indies pulled off a record run chase to stun England by four wickets in the opening ODI here yesterday.

Asked to chase a demanding 326 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, the home side overhauled their target with seven balls to spare, to register their highest successful run chase in the Caribbean and second highest overall.

The unflappable Hope was at the heart of his side’s enterprise, carving out a sparkling unbeaten 109 off 83 deliveries - his fastest ever ODI century.

He struck four fours and seven sixes – the last three of which came in the penultimate over from wayward left-arm seamer Sam Curran.

