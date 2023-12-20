Joseph, Powell land lucrative contracts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) - Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph fetched a record million-dollar deal while his Twenty20 Captain Rovman Powell also picked up a lucrative contract, to be among four West Indies players sold in the Indian Premier League auction here Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Joseph, who has made 115 international appearances across all three formats, was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for US$1.3 million following a bidding war with Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Powell, appointed to lead the regional side earlier this year, was the first player sold in the auction when he was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals for US$892,000 following a tussle with Kolkata Knight Riders over his services.

The 30-year-old right-hander is currently leading West Indies in the fourth T20 International against England at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

Powell and Joseph were joined by West Indies One-Day International Captain Shai Hope and left-hander Sherfane Rutherford, who also found success in the auction.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

7 comments