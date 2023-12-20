England post record 267 vs Windies to level T20 series 2-2

After a successful record-breaking run chase against West Indies in Grenada on Saturday, England put on another mesmerising display with the bat to post the fifth-highest international T20 score, a mammoth 267/3, which shellshocked the maroon and allowed the Three Lions to notch a series-levelling victory by 75 runs.

In-form opening batsman Phil Salt peppered the West Indian bowlers to score his second consecutive T20I century, a scintillating 119 from 57 balls to spearhead the target, which was ably assisted by fiery knocks from Liam Livingstone (54 not out from 21) and skipper Jos Buttler (55 from 29), batting first. This was also England's highest-ever T20I score.

In reply, West Indies showed fight in their chase but lost wickets at crucial points despite staying ahead of the high run rate, courtesy of brave batting from Nicholas Pooran (39 from 15) and Sherfane Rutherford (36 from 15).

In the end, the hosts fell short of the distant target and were dismissed for 192 in 15.3 overs.

