Former Tallawahs CEO puts franchise’s move to Antigua down to lack of support from Jamaican Government

The Jamaica Tallawahs are one of only two Caribbean Premier League (CPL) teams, alongside the Trinbago Knight Riders, with at least three titles to their name.

They won the inaugural tournament in 2013 before doing so again in 2016 and 2022.

In the next edition of the Caribbean’s biggest T20 showcase, the Tallawahs will not be present.

In their place will be a not-yet-named Antigua-based franchise. This won’t be Antigua’s first time hosting a franchise as, for the first two editions of the CPL, they were the home of the Antigua Hawksbills who won only three of their 16 games before eventually replaced by the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

After acquiring the team in 2017, Guyanese businessman Kris Persaud sold the Tallawahs back to the CPL ahead of the 2024 season because he said he was unable to sustain the team given a lack of support from the Jamaican Government.

