J’ca’s reluctance, USA’s rise could threaten future of C’bean cricket

Jamaica’s reluctance to make a bid to commit to hosting matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup should be a cause for concern for Cricket West Indies especially with the emergence of the USA which is establishing itself as a viable destination for games in the future.

The West Indies and the USA will co-host the T20 World Cup from June 1-29, with the Sates set to play host to 16 of the tournament’s 55 matches.

Former West Indies director Baldath Mahabir has warned that the Caribbean’s northern neighbours could possibly host an international event on their own in the future while former West Indies manager Omar Khan described the situation with Jamaica not hosting any matches in the World Cup as “definitely concerning”.

“Jamaica are a major part of CWI and I am sure fans would love to see cricket played at Sabina Park,” Khan told the Express yesterday. “CWI needs to sit with the government officials in Jamaica and have a face-to-face meeting to find out what can be done to safeguard the game.”

