St. John’s, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Selection Panel has named both 15-man squads to play against Australia in three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is) from 2 to 13 February 2024.

The ODI squad features two debutants, Grenadian top order batsman Teddy Bishop and Guyanese wicketkeeper batsman, Tevin Imlach.

Bishop has impressed with the bat on assignments for the West Indies Academy during the recent CG United Super 50 Cup and Academy series against Emerging Ireland. Imlach, who is currently in Australia with the test team, averages 30.1, having played 26 List A matches.

Justin Greaves, who has recently returned from a hamstring injury sustained in the CG United Super 50 Cup in November, gets a recall to the ODI team. He was particularly impressive at the top of the order in that tournament, amassing a total of 403 runs in his 7 innings at an average of 80.59 for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

Also returning to the squad are Hayden Walsh Jr. and Kavem Hodge. Walsh Jr. last played in the ODI format in July 2022, when the West Indies played India in the Caribbean. Hodge made his debut in June 2023 when he played in all three matches against the UAE in Daren Sammy’s first series as Head Coach.

Missing from the last ODI squad that won the series against England in December, are Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford, who have bothbeen given the opportunity to take up T20 franchise contracts during this period, along with Shimron Hetmyer and Yannic Cariah who also both miss out on selection.

In the T20I format, Alzarri Joseph, who was rested for the final two T20I’s against England comes back into the team to replace Matthew Forde.

Speaking about the squads to face Australia, CWI Lead Selector, the Most Honorable Desmond Haynes said: “On the back of a series win against England, we are expecting our ODI team to be very competitive in Australia. We have some new inclusions, who have impressed over a significant period and a couple of returning players, who we think will have an impact. For the T20I series, this forms part of our crucial preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup where we are hosts. We are hoping to build on strong overall performances against India and England and to keep improving as we approach the major tournament.”

The white ball series will follow the upcoming test series between Australia and the West Indies, which begins on 17 January and concludes on 29 January. Both teams will battle for crucial ICC World Test Championship points. West Indies have started their Test preparations with a training camp in Adelaide and a 3-Day practice match against a Cricket Australia XI which started on 10 January.

WEST INDIES ODI SQUAD

Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

WEST INDIES T20I SQUAD

Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas