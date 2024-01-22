CWI CEO: We don't pay players a pittance

Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave has dismissed the notion that players are paid a “pittance” by the board, but said the emergence of even more franchise leagues meant an increase in economic opportunities for them, while further imperilling their availability for international tours.

Speaking to former England Test captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Grave said CWI was actively seeking “balance and compromise” with players, in order to ensure full strength sides were selected for its Future Tours Programme obligations.

Last month, West Indies were forced to select a rookie side for the ongoing two-Test tour of Australia after the established likes of all-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers, chose to “explore T20 franchise opportunities.”

“We do pay our players very, very well. I think there is a perception in the world that we pay them pittance,” Englishman Grave asserted.

13 comments