Anisa Mohammed ready to serve CWI, Trinidad and Tobago

FORMER West Indies off-spinner Anisa Mohammed said she is "available" and willing to serve West Indies or TT cricket, after announcing her retirement from the international women's game on Thursday.

Mohammed, 35, along with Shakera Selman and twin sisters Kycia and Kyshona Knight all retired from West Indies duty last week. Cricket West Indies (CWI) paid homage to the quartet who all formed part of West Indies' championship team at the 2016 International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty/20 women's World Cup.

Mohammed began her career as a 14-year-old, playing her first One-day international (ODI) against Japan in a World Cup qualifier in Amstelveen, Holland in 2003. Her T20I debut came five years later against Ireland, and the off-spinner became the first international cricketer to get to 100 T20I wickets when West Indies took on Pakistan during the triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in 2016. To this day, her 100-wicket feat, along with the Windies' World Cup win, remain the favourite moments in her career.

Mohammed took 305 wickets across the ODI and T20I formats for West Indies, with her last international game coming against Australia at the semi-final stage of the 2022 50-over World Cup.

Mohammed said it was time for younger players to seize the opportunities she once had.

"When I look at the bunch of players we have now, I think it is time for me to step away and give the other players a chance to go out there and live their dream like I have lived mine," Mohammed told Newsday.

