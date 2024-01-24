Veteran Roach provides guiding hand for Windies rising sensation

BRISBANE, Australia (CMC) – Veteran seamer Kemar Roach has warned understudy Shamar Joseph to be wary of “distractions” after his huge impact on the opening Test against Australia last week.

The 24-year-old, with only five first-class matches under his belt, produced a stunning effort on debut to claim five wickets in the first innings at Adelaide Oval, emerging as the brightest spark for the tourists amid their 10-wicket thrashing inside three days.

With the Twenty20 franchise leagues now likely to come calling, Roach urged Joseph to be clear in what his objectives were.

“The best advice I can give him is to build his own legacy,” said the 35-year-old Roach, who has featured in 80 Tests since making his debut 15 years ago.

“Understand what you want from cricket. That’s up to him to determine if it’s monetary or if it’s just statistics.

“There’s going to be a lot of distractions, he’s a hot commodity right now.”

