Blackwood expects more from Scorpions this season

Jamaica Scorpions all-rounder Jermaine Blackwood says the team’s relative youth and inexperience is no excuse for another poor performance this season.

The Scorpions head into their West Indies Championship — the Caribbean’s top-tier, four-day cricket competition — next month looking to atone for last season’s outcome in which they finished last without winning a single game. They only drew one of their five matches.

Blackwood has put his faith in coach Andrew Richardson and his technical staff and says he is pleased with how training and trial games have gone so far. But he warns his lesser-experienced teammates that the team is now under pressure to perform, especially as it finished fifth in the season before last.

“It’s been good, it’s been hard,” Blackwood told the

Jamaica Observer recently. We’ve been training very hard over the last few weeks. We and the coach took a few steps in terms of the way how we prepare right now. I haven’t seen that for a while.

“The coaches have been doing a good job so far and I’m just hoping that the players can hold their opportunities when they get them. We’re talking about the younger players. They’ve been looking very good in the trial games and the practice, so far. I have nothing bad to say, and I just implore them to do their best when they get their opportunities come February.”

