Matthews crowned women's T20I cricketer of the year

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews capped off an excellent year by taking home the women's T20I cricketer of the year award, overcoming stiff competition from Australia's Ellyse Perry, England's Sophie Ecclestone, and Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu.

No other batter had more runs than Matthews' 700 in 14 innings at an average of 63.63. She also picked up 19 wickets at 16.21. Matthews had a particularly stunning tour of Australia in October 2023 where she finished the three-match T20I series with scores of 99*, 132 and 79. Her tally of 310 runs is the most by any player in a women's T20I bilateral series.

Matthews is the second West Indies player to bag the award after Stafanie Taylor in 2015.

2 comments