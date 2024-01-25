Da Silva, Hodge lead West Indies’ fight in day/night Test against Australia

A superb 149-run rearguard stand from Kavem Hodge and Joshua Da Silva pulled West Indies out of the mire after Mitchell Starc blew away their top order in a spell where he claimed his 350th Test match wicket on a day of momentum shifts at the Gabba.

West Indies threatened to waste a golden opportunity after winning the toss on a good batting pitch when they lost 5-64 in the opening session with Starc claiming three and Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins picking up one apiece.

Unlike in Adelaide, where prodigious sideways movement caused trouble, West Indies’ top order failed to adjust to the extra bounce with five of the top six nicking deliveries they possibly could have left.

But Hodge and Da Silva adjusted after the first dinner interval and were immovable for nearly 52 overs through the twilight and evening sessions. Hodge made his highest Test score of 71 off 194 balls in just his second Test match, while Da Silva made an excellent 79.

