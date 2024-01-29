I feel like we have won the series, says Joseph

Second Test hero Shamar Joseph revealed that he was still in bed nursing a painful toe three hours before the start of the penultimate day’s play at the Gabba and never thought he would take any further part in the contest.

Forced to retire hurt the previous evening after being struck by a Mitchell Starc yorker, the 24-year-old was subsequently cleared of any fracture but remained in severe pain and was unable to bowl as Australia reached 60 for two at the close of Saturday’s third day.

However, Joseph said team physio Dr Denis Byam instructed him to come to the ground instead of remaining at the hotel, and following treatment, he was able to take the field.

He then destroyed the Aussie innings with a pacey spell of seven for 68, the hosts losing their last eight wickets for 94 runs as West Indies clinched a nerve-jangling eight-run victory to draw the two-match series 1-1.

