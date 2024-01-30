Jonathan Drakes to join Barbados Pride Squad

The National Senior selection panel has included Jonathan Drakes (as the replacement for Raymon Reifer) in the Barbados Pride squad for series 1 to 3 matches of the 2024 CWI Regional First-Class competition.

Raymon Reifer had requested and was granted an NOC to participate in the Bangladesh Premier League.

The Kraigg Brathwaite-led Barbados Pride squad will oppose the Combined Campuses and Colleges in the opening series of matches to be played at Chedwin Park in Jamaica from February 7-10, 2024.

Read more at Barbados Today

12 comments