Jonathan Drakes to join Barbados Pride Squad
Tue, Jan 30, '24
The National Senior selection panel has included Jonathan Drakes (as the replacement for Raymon Reifer) in the Barbados Pride squad for series 1 to 3 matches of the 2024 CWI Regional First-Class competition.
Raymon Reifer had requested and was granted an NOC to participate in the Bangladesh Premier League.
The Kraigg Brathwaite-led Barbados Pride squad will oppose the Combined Campuses and Colleges in the opening series of matches to be played at Chedwin Park in Jamaica from February 7-10, 2024.
Read more at Barbados Today