Smith, Wedderburn put Young West Indies in sight of semis

WEST INDIES took a giant stride towards a semifinal berth in the ICC Under-19 World Cup yesterday when they, once again, held their nerves to beat a determined Sri Lanka by three wickets in their first game of the Super Six stage.

Chasing 232 at Diamond Oval, the Caribbean side made the chase perhaps more complicated than it should have been, before getting over the line with three balls left in the Group 2 contest.

Opener Steve Wedderburn finally found his touch with a man-of-the-match 61 off 71 balls while Jordan Johnson chipped in with 39 off 46 deliveries and captain Stephan Pascal, 31 off 26.

However, West Indies needed the level head of Nathan Sealy in the late stages, the right-hander entering at number eight to see off Sri Lanka’s challenge with an unbeaten 27 off 28 deliveries.

