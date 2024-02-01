Ex-WI spinner Anisa Mohammed: Don't play just for money

FORMER West Indies cricketer Anisa Mohammed is elated that women cricketers will start earning more money as professionals, but does not want the financial reward to be the main reason to play for West Indies, saying representing your region should serve as enough motivation.

On Thursday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the West Indies Players Association (WIPA) signed a new four-year memorandum of understanding (MOU), solidifying their commitment to promoting gender pay equity in West Indies cricket. The MOU outlines plans to achieve parity in international and regional match fees, international captain’s allowances, international team prize money and regional individual prize money for all West Indies cricketers by October 1, 2027.

A CWI media release on January 18 revealed that Mohammed, Shakera Selman and twin sisters Kycia and Kyshona Knight have retired from international cricket. Mohammed, 35, made her debut for West Indies in 2003, at 15.

Mohammed, in an exclusive interview with Newsday on Saturday, in her home town, at the Ojoe Road Recreational Ground in Sangre Grande, discussed the latest development.

"I am very happy to hear that CWI and WIPA have finally decided to go to equal pay.

