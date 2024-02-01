West Indies hoping Gabba Test euphoria flows into ODIs

WEST INDIES will be hoping the euphoria of the second Test win in Brisbane last Sunday overflows into the One-Day International series as they prepare to take on Australia in the opening game tonight Jamaica time.

In a thrilling finish to an absorbing contest at the Gabba, West Indies stunned the hosts by eight runs just after lunch on the penultimate day to register their first Test win Down Under in 27 years.

Five players from the Test squad will be involved in the three-match series, and ODI captain Shai Hope said his white-ball unit had taken inspiration from the performance.

“It was a very inspiring win that they had in the last Test. It’s great momentum for us,” said Hope, who has led the ODI side for almost a year.

