Sammy looks forward to working with Joseph

West Indies white-ball head coach Daren Sammy says he looks forward to having fast bowler Shamar Joseph in his squad once he has recovered from injury.

Sammy said the heroics of the 24-year-old fast bowler in the two-Test series against hosts and world champions Australia created a selection headache for the Caribbean side.

He felt Joseph had the potential to become an all-formats player, and he will come into the reckoning for the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup, which will be staged this coming June in the Caribbean and the United States.

“He will definitely be an all-format player,” Sammy said in an interview with the ESPNcricinfo website. “I can’t wait to get my hands on him in this squad.

