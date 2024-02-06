Australia knock off target in 6.5 overs to sweep West Indies in ODI series

Lance Morris‘ spectacular return was cut short by a side strain injury, but Xavier Bartlett continued a strong start to his international career with four wickets as Australia thrashed a hapless West Indies at Manuka Oval to sweep the ODI series.

Openers Josh Inglis and Jake Fraser-McGurk raced toward the low target by smashing 67 runs within five overs. They had struck Australia’s fastest team 50 in men’s ODIs since 2002.

Their eight-wicket victory with 43.1 overs to spare was the shortest men’s ODI ever played in Australia. The match lasted just 31 overs and was completed in three hours, including the innings break.

Bartlett had starred with 4-21 as West Indies were embarrassingly bowled out for 86 in 24.1 overs in their fifth lowest ODI score.

Read more at Newsroom

1 comments