Jamaica Scorpions start regional four-day campaign against Volcanoes

WITH regional four-day cricket returning to Jamaican soil for the first time in four years, Jamaica Scorpions are looking for a positive start in their season opener against Windward Islands Volcanoes at Sabina Park in Kingston.

The encounter is scheduled to begin today at 10 am.

Due to multiple reasons — not least the COVID-19 pandemic — Jamaica, who haven’t won the regional first class title since the 2011-12 campaign, last played a home match in early 2020. That game was at Trelawny Stadium, outside Falmouth in north-western Jamaica.

Scorpions Head Coach Andrew Richardson is optimistic that home advantage and solid preparation are enough to get his team off on the right foot.

“We’re in a good space mentally. We’ve put in a lot of work in the last two and a half months [so] I think we are really ready to go,” he told the

Jamaica Observer on the eve of the match.

“We had three practice games in which the batters got valuable time in the middle, the spinners did well, and the fast bowlers gave a good account of themselves.”

The Scorpions, captained by Jermaine Blackwood, are without marquee batsman Brandon King who is on West Indies duty in Australia.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments