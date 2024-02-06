Coach David Furlonge urges Red Force youth to grab chance

Coach of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force David Furlonge is urging his players to grab the opportunity in the West Indies Four-Day Championships, especially those who have been in the setup for years but are yet to cement themselves in the team.

Captain Joshua Da Silva will lead the Red Force in their opening match against defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles at Conaree Sports Club, Conaree, St Kitts. The match bowls off today at 10 am.

In another round one match in St Kitts, Leewards Islands Hurricanes play West Indies Academy at 10 am at Warner Park in Basseterre. The other first-round matches will be played in Jamaica with Jamaica Scorpions facing Windward Islands Volcanoes at Sabina Park in Kingston and Combined Colleges and Campuses battling Barbados Pride at Chedwin Park in Spanish Town.

Yesterday, Furlonge said, "The mood is upbeat. The fellas have expressed quiet confidence that we are prepared properly and they can't wait for the game to start."

Players like Cephas Cooper, Vikash Mohan, Jyd Goolie, Tion Webster and Amir Jangoo are still all fairly young players, but most have been around the squad for years.

"There are some players there who have been around. Cephas has played for Trinidad and Tobago already, Vikash Mohan...as you said Jyd Goolie, Tion Webster. We have young players that have been around for a while but have not played much, so hopefully this will be their first year that they grasp the opportunity and come good and keep their places for the balance of the tournament."

Read more at Newsday

0 comments