Volcanoes erupt on Scorpions for day one of West Indies Championship

Captain Jermaine Blackwood was left ruing a few soft dismissals as Windward Islands Volcanoes put Jamaica Scorpions under the pump on day one of their opening cricket match in the West Indies Championship at Sabina Park in Kingston. This is the regional four-day competition being staged by Cricket West Indies.

Entering Thursday, the second morning, the Volcanoes are 157-2 in reply to the Scorpions’ underwhelming first-innings score of 159 all out.

The 24-year-old left-hander Johann Jeremiah, in his third first-class, is not out on 66, while out-of-favour West Indies batsman Sunil Ambris is on 30 on a good-looking batting pitch.

Blackwood told the Jamaica Observer that the Volcanoes benefited from better batting conditions after winning the toss and electing to bowl first. But he says that the Scorpions wasted the chance to build bigger partnerships during their time at the crease.

“I think they [the Volcanoes] got the better conditions to bowl in, but I think we should have batted better,” he said during an interview at close of play. “There were points in the day when we had partnerships and we found a way to get out.”

Blackwood mentions the sudden end to a promising 53-run sixth-wicket partnership between Romaine Morris, who top-scored with a breezy 35, and Abhijai Mansingh (16) via the run-out route as a frustrating moment as the Scorpions sought to rebuild.

