Red Force's Jason Mohammed slams 100 not out on Day 1 vs Guyana

An unbeaten century from Jason Mohammed (100 not out) put the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in a good place on day one of their West Indies Championship clash against defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles at Conaree Cricket Centre in St Kitts on Wednesday.

At stumps, Red Force, who chose to bat first, were 214/4 after 81.2 overs, as poor light forced an end early to first day action.

Openers Vikash Mohan and Cephas Cooper started positively as the latter smacked fast bowler Ronsford Beaton for four off the final delivery of the day’s first over, before Mohan did the same to Neiland Cadogan in the second ball of the second over.

But with 24 runs on the board, Cooper (eight) was caught out by Kemal Savory off a Beaton delivery.

Jyd Goolie joined Mohan in the middle but the latter was forced to retire hurt soon after, on 14, as he was hit on the wrist with the ball by bowler by Ronaldo Alimohamed. In came Jason Mohammed.

Five overs later, Goolie (three) returned to the stands as Beaton struck again, this time trapping the left-handed batsman leg-before wicket.

