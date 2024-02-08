Chris Dehring | The cricket world owes West Indies

WHILE WE bask in the afterglow of the West Indies’ shock result against Australia, let’s take advantage of the outpouring of affection it has elicited.

Shamar Joseph, the irresistible boy from Baracara, fought through the pain, inexperience, and Australian aura of invincibility to remind the world that our talent still flickers. What it is starved of are the resources to reignite, something the world game is not short on. But the West Indies does not get a share commensurate with our unique contribution to the staggering economics of today’s game.

Technological advances, plus the popularity of Limited Over formats are responsible for the commercial explosion of cricket, now the second biggest sport by fan base and top five in revenues. The Indian Premier League’s (IPL) US$6.2 billion in broadcast rights, on a per match basis, makes it the most valuable sports league in the world, eclipsing even America’s National Football League (NFL). Major League Cricket in the USA threatens to ‘nitro’ that fast-growing market, funded by titans like Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and Mukesh Ambani, the world’s 10th richest man. Our equity in this phenomenal commercial and geographic growth needs to be accounted for.

