Beaton reported again for illegal action; Thorne named replacement

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced that fast bowler Ronsford Beaton was “called by officials for a suspect bowling action” during the first-round match against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the Regional Four-Day tournament.

Beaton took 2-39 from 12 overs on the opening day of the match, which ended with Red Force 215-4. The remaining three days of the game were washed out at the Conaree Sports Club.

The GCB added that West Indies Under-19 pacer Isai Thorne has been named as Beaton’s replacement in the 13-man squad for the second-round clash against Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Warner Park, St. Kitts, from February 14.

Thorne, who recently returned from the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, has already played First-Class cricket, having represented West Indies Academy against Ireland late last year.

He produced figures of 4-33 and 4-8 on debut as West Indies Academy won by an innings and 134 runs.

