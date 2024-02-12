Joseph signs with Lucknow in IPL

Fast bowling sensation Shamar Joseph is set to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after signing a US$362,000 deal with Lucknow Super Giants.

The 24-year-old will replace England speedster Mark Wood who media reports say has been recalled by England and Wales Cricket Board to prepare for upcoming assignments.

At Super Giants, Joseph will join fellow West Indies player Kyle Mayers and will be part of a fast bowling contingent that includes Afghan Naveen-ul-Haq and Englishman David Willey.

Super Giants were good enough to make the play-offs of last season’s IPL before being knocked out by Mumbai Indians.

The Twenty20 franchise deal is the second to emerge for Joseph after he was signed by Daren Sammy’s Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League which bowls off later this month.

Joseph shot to prominence on the recent drawn two-Test tour of Australia when he produced a Man of the Series performance to earn West Indies their first Test win down under in nearly three decades.

The right-armer snatched a five-wicket haul on debut in Adelaide as West Indies went down by 10 wickets, and returned with figures of seven for 68 in the second innings in Brisbane to bowl West Indies to an eight-run victory on the fourth day.

Joseph finished the series with 13 wickets at 17 runs apiece.

Coutesy of Jamaica Observer

