Cricket intelligence needed

RECENTLY, I read where it was suggested to prepare faster pitches in the Caribbean which would produce quicker bowlers, hence, more victories for the West Indies. Furthermore, it was said that fast-bowling talents can be unearthed by producing faster wickets and implementing more strategic scouting initiatives.

This advice was uttered mainly because of the Test match success of Shamar Joseph on the recent Australian tour re-kindling thoughts of that era of West Indian cricket that saw the Test team participate in 29 Test series in 15 years between 1980 and 1995, not losing a single series.

In early 1980, there was a contentious and forgettable tour of New Zealand that has been remembered by the bad behaviour of some West Indian cricketers. The umpiring was so poor, guided by bias, plus hometown decisions, that the skipper talked to his players during a tea break when he decided not to continue the Test match. That, of course, would have been wrong, however, it goes to show how frustrated the team was with the way they were being treated on the field of play.

Nonetheless, West Indies lost the three-Test series against NZ by a one-nil margin, an unlikely outcome for a series between the two opponents, especially after the visitors had completed a comprehensive two-nil defeat in a three-Test rubber against Australia just a week earlier. The Windies cricketers still believe they were treated unfairly by the NZ umpires. In those days the umpires were not from neutral countries.

