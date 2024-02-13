Shamar Joseph is ICC Player-of-the-Month for January

Guyanese fast bowler Shamar Joseph has been voted the ICC Men’s Player-of-the-Month for January 2024.

Not many players have made a more impressive start to their international career than Joseph, with the West Indies quick rising from relative obscurity to the cusp of stardom after just two matches.

Joseph’s introduction to international cricket was so eye-catching, that the right-armer beat out strong opposition from England batter Ollie Pope and Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood to claim the first men’s monthly award for the new calendar year.

It didn’t take long for Joseph to make his mark on debut in the first Test against Australia as the 24-year-old revived memories of West Indies quicks of yesteryear when he claimed the prized wicket of the world’s number two ranked batter Steve Smith with his very first delivery.

