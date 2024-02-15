West Indies fast bowler, Shamar Joseph has been named the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month for January, after his heroics in the two-match drawn Test Series against Australia.

In his first Test Match at the Adelaide Oval, Joseph scored 36 (41 balls) with the bat, including 3 fours and a six, in an innings where he took on the formidable Australian pace attack.

He then took an impressive 5 wicket haul, including having Steve Smith caught at slip off his first ever delivery in Test cricket, before claiming the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

Building on his success in the first Test, Shamar came back in the second Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, still hungry for more. He took one wicket in the first innings and had to retire hurt at the end of Day 3 after being hit flush in the toe by a yorker from Mitchell Starc while batting.

In serious doubt of being able to take any further part in the match, Day 4 is when Shamar Joseph forever etched his name into the history books. After coming onto the field late, due to not having his uniform at the ground, he emerged from the tunnel and immediately started bowling.

In an incredible spell of 11.5 overs, he took 7 wickets and led the West Indies to their first Test match win in Australia for 27 years, tying the Series in the process.

Miles Bascombe, Cricket West Indies (CWI) Director of Cricket, congratulated Shamar on the award, stating “On behalf of Cricket West Indies I wish to congratulate Shamar on this award, may it be the first of many in what is hopefully a long career in maroon.”