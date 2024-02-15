Carter century keeps Scorpions at bay

BARBADIAN JONATHAN Carter stroked a polished unbeaten century to guide the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) to 260 for seven on the opening day of their round-two West Indies Championship encounter against hosts the Jamaica Scorpions at Sabina Park.

The left-handed Carter faced 182 balls and hit 12 boundaries on his way to 108 not out, this after the College men were asked to bat first by Scorpions captain Jermaine Blackwood.

Things didn’t get off to the best of starts for CCC as they lost opener Shaqere Parris for four. Then his opening partner, Kirstan Kallicharan, had his stumps uprooted by pacer Ojay Shields, also for four, with just 23 runs on the board.

Shatrughan Rambaran and Shamarh Brooks then took the score to 50 before the former fell to Shields for 16. Brooks looked intent on getting a decent score, hitting seven fours in getting to 36, but played back to one from off-spinner Peat Salmon and was bowled at 88 for four.

