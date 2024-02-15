Speaking following West Indies’ 37-run victory over Australia on Tuesday in Perth, Chase said Powell had instilled “a different vibe” in the camp, which had led to unity and self-belief among players.

The 30-year-old Powell was appointed captain a year ago, replacing Nicholas Pooran who quit after West Indies failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

Powell subsequently led the Caribbean side to three straight series wins in 2023, defeating South Africa away and India and England at home.

