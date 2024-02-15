Red Force start strongly but WI Academy fight back in WI Championship

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force had a fair start to their West Indies Championship round two tie against West Indies Academy at Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts on Wednesday.

At the close of play, Red Force finished on 128/3 after 48 overs, in reply to WI Academy’s soft first innings knock of 163. They trail by 35 runs.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, WI Academy lost their first three wickets – Kadeem Alleyne (eight), Rashawn Worrell (duck) and Mbeki Joseph (duck) – early on courtesy as fast bowlers Jayden Seales (3/26) and Anderson Phillip (3/63).

Number four batsman Teddy Bishop brought some stability to their innings as he slammed 65 from 74 balls.

However, spinner Khary Pierre (2/16) and fast bowler Terrance Hinds (1/26) also showed worth with the ball as they helped restrict WI Academy to 89/6.

The only other real contributors with the bat were Bishop (J), who finished on 32 not out, and number 11 batsman Johann Layne, who fired 27 from 23 balls. WI Academy were eventually dismissed for 163 in 39 overs.

Read more at Newsday

