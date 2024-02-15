Louis, Hamilton put Hurricanes in command against Harpy Eagles

Leeward Islands Hurricanes held the upper hand at the end of day one in their second-round Regional Four-Day clash at Warner Park, St. Kitts, and Nevis.

Mikyle Louis led the charge with a maiden First-Class ton while the experienced Jahmar Hamilton produced a fluent 77 to lead Hurricanes to a commanding 299-6.

In just his second First-Class match, Louis followed up his 55 in the first match with a superb innings in which he smashed Antony Adams for a four and then a six to reach the triple-figure mark.

The former West Indies Under-19 player shared a 119-run stand for the fifth wicket with Hamilton, placing the Hurricanes in the ascendency.

In an uncomplicated approach, the 23-year-old struck ten fours and five sixes in his 221-ball innings.

Skipper Rahkeem Cornwall is unbeaten on 39.

All-rounder Ronaldo Alimohamed was the most successful of the Harpy Eagles bowlers with 2-49 from 16 overs, followed by Neiland Cadogan (1-15), Veerasammy Permaul (1-54), Kevin Sinclair (1-66), and Antony Adams (1-69)

