Louis, Hamilton put Hurricanes in command against Harpy Eagles

Thu, Feb 15, '24

 

West Indies Championship

Leeward Islands Hurricanes held the upper hand at the end of day one in their second-round Regional Four-Day clash at Warner Park, St. Kitts, and Nevis.

Mikyle Louis led the charge with a maiden First-Class ton while the experienced Jahmar Hamilton produced a fluent 77 to lead Hurricanes to a commanding 299-6.

In just his second First-Class match, Louis followed up his 55 in the first match with a superb innings in which he smashed Antony Adams for a four and then a six to reach the triple-figure mark.

The former West Indies Under-19 player shared a 119-run stand for the fifth wicket with Hamilton, placing the Hurricanes in the ascendency.

In an uncomplicated approach, the 23-year-old struck ten fours and five sixes in his 221-ball innings.

Skipper Rahkeem Cornwall is unbeaten on 39.

All-rounder Ronaldo Alimohamed was the most successful of the Harpy Eagles bowlers with 2-49 from 16 overs, followed by Neiland Cadogan (1-15), Veerasammy Permaul (1-54), Kevin Sinclair (1-66), and Antony  Adams (1-69)

