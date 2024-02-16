Volcanoes remain on top as Pride's batting woes continues

Windward Islands Volcanoes remained in control against Barbados Pride, as they secured first innings honours on day two of their West Indies Championship encounter at Kensington Park, in Jamaica, on Thursday.

The Volcanoes capitalised on the solid platform laid by Jeremy Solozano (86) and Kimani Melius (53) to post a 111-run lead, after their first innings reply to the Pride’s 214, ended at 325. Pride in their second innings, are in a spot of bother at 72-4, trailing by 39 runs, with Akeem Jordan, on four, set to be joined by Shane Dorwich when play resumes on Friday.

Scores: Barbados Pride 214 & 72-4 (24.1 overs); Windward Islands Volcanoes 325 (98.1 overs)

Solozano and Melius, who posted 123 on Wednesday’s opening day, added 23 and one to their respective overnight scores on 63 and 52. But Johann Jeremiah (32), Kavem Hodge (26) and Sunil Ambris (72), maintained a steady tempo to the innings, to the point where even with their dismissals, the damage was already done.

Read more at SportsMax

5 comments